NATPE Miami 2020 Relaunches Iris Awards

Celebrating the rapid expansion of new program content, The National Association of Television Program Executives (NATPE) today announced that it will bring back the iconic IRIS Awards. The first honorees are Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein receiving the Career Achievement Award; and Perry Sook, receiving the Lew Klein Leadership Award; and THE WEEKLY Syndicated political show "Matter of Fact with Soledad O'Brien" receiving the Iris Award of Excellence. All of the honorees will be on hand to accept their awards. The presentation will take place during the annual Station Group Summit at NATPE Miami on January 22.

NATPE's Iris Awards were created to recognize best-in-class executives, program producers, creators, talent and importantly content that makes a significant impact on the industry and our culture. In 2020 the organization once again honors a very select group who demonstrate excellence in the world of the broadcasting industry.

"NATPE is at the center of content and it starts with the amazing programming and leadership from an emboldened station group community" said JP Bommel, President and CEO of NATPE. "Bringing back the Iris awards, once iconic to NATPE, celebrates creativity, innovation and great vision locally and globally as technology brings it home anywhere around the globe"

Perry Sook, the President and CEO of NexStar, will also be delivering the keynote address at the Station Group Summit, which will also include a special data-focused presentation from Nielsen and a session covering the innovative and technical changes happening in the industry.

NATPE, the one-stop shop for the global commerce of content will announce additional industry leaders in the coming weeks as NATPE continues to commit to growing its place as a premier marketplace + conference for the global content community to connect. NATPE Miami is scheduled for January 21-23, 2020 at the Fontainebleau Resort in Miami, Florida.

Beyond having a Station Group Summit on Wednesday, NATPE is slated to welcome attendees from every corner of the content industry. Additional content tracks include Streaming Plus, Brands x Content, International, and Unscripted.

The Iris Awards will join the 17th edition of the Brandon Tartikoff Legacy Awards at NATPE, slated to honor industry luminaries and top talent in a dinner gala on Wednesday January 22nd, and the 2nd annual Global TV Demand Awards, presented by Parrot Analytics, which recognize the most popular TV shows in the world on Tuesday January 21st. All three will take place at the Fontaine Ballroom of the Fontainebleau Hotel

For those interested in registering for NATPE should visit https://www.natpe.com/miami/registration/





