NATAS Announces Digital Drama Winners at 47th Daytime Emmy Awards

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced the honorees in the Digital Drama categories of the 47th Daytime Emmy® Awards. Jai Rodriguez, producer and actor from the Emmy® Award-winning show, "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy," hosted the hour-long ceremony live on the National Academy's new online viewing platform.

"Tonight, we honor the outstanding work being done in the digital drama segment of the Daytime Emmy® Awards," said Adam Sharp, President & CEO of NATAS. "Live-streaming from our new Watch the Emmys® app powered by Vimeo, the National Academy continues to recognize and embrace the new and innovative changes that are shaping the future of our great industry."

All NATAS programming is viewable at watch.theemmys.tv . and its apps.

This year's Daytime Emmy® Awards received nearly 300 entries in the Digital Drama categories, representing 25 separate shows entered across the genre. The nominees included the first two transgender acting nominees in Daytime Emmy® history, as well as the first performance nomination for a drag performer.

The Daytime Emmy® Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in daytime television programming since 1974. The awards are presented to individuals and programs broadcast between 2:00 AM and 6:00 PM, as well as certain categories of digital and Syndicated programming of similar content. This year's awards honor content from more than 2,700 submissions that originally premiered in calendar-year 2019, judged by a pool of 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry.

All voting was tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz and Carr, LLP.

