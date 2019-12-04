NAKED AND AFRAID Returns to Discovery Channel January 5

Discovery Channel's hit series NAKED AND AFRAID has dropped survivalists in pairs and in groups into the most remote areas of the world to endure the elements together. Through skill and teamwork, many have been able to face their fears and showcase what it takes to be stripped of everything, left completely vulnerable and survive the ultimate challenge. Now, the series takes the challenge to a new level by bringing the best of the best to the most isolated areas around the globe, leaving them there with nothing on their backs and no one by their side.

With no help of any kind, not only are the tasks of gathering food, water, fire and shelter more physically demanding, trying to survive in complete solitude for three weeks tests their mental toughness like never before. NAKED AND AFRAID, the alone edition, kicks off on Sunday, January 5 at 10pm ET/PT. In addition, each night leading up to a new NAKED AND AFRAID episode, audiences can look forward to seeing the night's solo survivalist in their previous challenges from the NAKED AND AFRAID franchise, featuring new interviews with the survivalists ahead of their episode. Viewers can also catch up on all episodes of NAKED AND AFRAID and NAKED AND AFRAID XL on Discovery Go and Discovery.com.

Dropped in Amazon jungles, the Balkan Mountains, or the African savannah with nothing and no one to watch their backs, tensions are at an all-time high as NAKED AND AFRAID veterans take on the most intense challenge yet - surviving 21 days completely and utterly alone. This season includes top survivalists Luke McLauglin (North Carolina), Gary Golding (California), Lacey Jones (Illinois), and Max Djenohan (Washington) who will each begin the Alone challenge with solo performance rating based on their previous experiences. Together, these battle-tested survivalists have spent nearly 500 days stripped down in the wild.

While each survivalist returns to the challenge for a different reason - some to avenge a past performance, others to honor loved ones - all share the same will to overcome their fear of failure, outlast this ultimate test of survival and prove they can do it all without help from anyone else.

As they work through their respective journey finding the essentials for endurance, it quickly becomes evident the affects isolation has on an individual. After just 15 days, there are proven changes in brain chemistry that cause people to become more alert and aware, and often, more depressed and irritable. The mind is a muscle that, if not trained like the body, can quickly lose control. Without a companion to share the work with, help in precarious situations or simply lean on for emotional support, survivalists will resort to a variety of ways to stay sane. From befriending wildlife to developing and creating scenes with loved ones back home, each one has their own strategy... but will their mental toughness carry them to the finish or will their psyches crack and send them over the edge?

