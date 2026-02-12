Morfydd Clark, Harry Lawtey, & More Join Sam Mendes' 4-Part BEATLES Movie

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Four new cast members have joined The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, the ambitious Beatles biopic from Tony-winning director Sam Mendes. Farhan Akhtar (Bhaag Milkha Bhaag) is joining as Ravi Shankar, Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) is joining as Jane Asher, Morfydd Clark (Saint Maud) is joining as Cynthia Lennon, and Harry Lawtey (Industry) is joining as Stuart Sutcliffe.

The ambitious project is a four-part biopic of the band, which will see each theatrical film dedicated to a separate member: John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr. THE MOVIES are currently in production, with all four films set to be released in April of 2028.

The movie is led by Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, Paul Mescal as Paul McCartney, and Joseph Quinn as George Harrison. Check out a first look at the actors in costume here.

The cast also includes Saoirse Ronan as Linda McCartney, James Norton as Brian Epstein, Anna Sawai as Yoko Ono, Aimee Lou Wood as Pattie Boyd, Mia McKenna-Bruce as Maureen Starkey, Harry Lloyd as George Martin, David Morrissey as Jim McCartney, Leanne Best as Mimi Smith, Bobby Schofield as Neil Aspinall, Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as Mal Evans, Arthur Darvill as Derek Taylor, and Adam Pally as Allen Klein.

The films mark the first time rights have been granted for a full LIFE STORY and music rights for a scripted film about the iconic band. Mendes conceived four theatrical feature films, one from each band member’s distinct point of view, that will intersect to tell the story of the group.

Tony Award-winners Jez Butterworth and Jack Thorne, along with Academy Award-winner Peter Straughan, have written the screenplay. Mendes is directing all four films and is producing alongside his Neal Street Productions partner, Pippa Harris, and Neal Street’s Julie Pastor. Alexandra Derbyshire is also producing.

Behind the camera is Academy Award–winning cinematographer Greig Fraser (Dune & Dune: Part Two), Academy Award–winning editor Lee Smith (Dunkirk, 1917), and production designers Stefania Cella (Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, The Pale Blue Eye), Mark Tildesley (Jay Kelly, Banshees of Inisherin), and Neal Callow (Bob Marley: One Love, Spectre). Also on board is BAFTA TV–nominated costume designer Sinéad Kidao (Joy, The Pursuit of Love) and Academy Award–nominated hair and makeup designer Naomi Donne (The Batman, 1917).

Completing the production team are Grammy and Emmy Award–winning executive music producer Giles Martin (The Beatles: Get Back, Back to Black), Academy Award winning Sound Mixer Stuart Wilson (Project Hail Mary, 1917), BAFTA and Emmy Award–winning casting director Nina Gold (Hamnet, Wonka), and executive producer/first assistant director Toby Hefferman (F1, The Batman).

Farhan Akhtar is an award-winning producer, director, writer, actor, and singer, and one of Indian cinema’s most influential creative voices. He made his debut with Dil Chahta Hai (2001), earning a National Award. As an actor, his acclaimed work includes Rock On!!, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, The Sky Is Pink, Marvel’s Ms. Marvel, and most recently 120 Bahadur (2025), praised for his portrayal of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati (PVC).

Lucy Boynton gained widespread recognition for her role as Mary Austin in Golden Globe Award-winning Bohemian Rhapsody. Her other credits include feature films The Greatest Hits, Chevalier, The Pale Blue Eye, and miniseries A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. She will next be seen in Jay Duplass’ See You When I See You.

Morfydd Clark is widely known for her breakout role in Saint Maud, for which she won a BAFTA Cymru, London Film Critics Circle award, and earned BIFA and BAFTA Rising Star nominations. Her other credits include Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. She will next be seen as Ophelia in Hamlet opposite Riz Ahmed.

Harry Lawtey is best recognized for his leading role in HBO’s critically acclaimed seriesIndustry. His other credits include The Pale Blue Eye, Joker: Folie à Deux, and the leading role in Mr Burton, which was recently BAFTA nominated for Outstanding British Film. He will next be seen opposite Russell Crowe in the thriller film Billion Dollar Spy.

Harry Lawtey Photo Credit: Una Burnand

Farhan Akhtar Photo Credit: @masalauae @abheetgidwani

Morfydd Clark Photo Credit: Guy Coombs

Lucy Boynton Photo Credit: Sasha Marro