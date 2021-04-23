Moon Vs Sun Release New Album & Documentary I'M GOING TO BREAK YOUR HEART

Today Moon Vs Sun, GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, and artist Chantal Kreviazuk and Our Lady Of Peace frontman, Raine Maida, have released their album I'm Going To Break Your Heart, along with the documentary film of the same name, which was shot when they recorded the album at the French island of Saint Pierre et Miquelon. After more than 20 years of marriage, this intimate, 13-track album marks the couple's first body of work together as artists. This upcoming Wednesday, April 28, they will also be performing the album's title track on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

You only get a chance to do something like this once. We are genuinely excited and terrified to finally share this unfiltered journey of the making of our first album with the world," said Raine and Chantal.

Additionally, on April 30 at 9 PM EST, they will be performing an exclusive live stream performance of the album via Veeps, with tickets available at https://moonvssun.veeps.com/stream/schedule. Recently, American Songwriter said that "on the album, their voices come together in fearlessly frank songs that make clear the notion that love is worth the struggle, even when it comes to the heartbreaking parts."

Chantal Kreviazuk and Raine Maida have left an indelible mark on popular culture. Raine founded and fronts platinum-selling alternative rock stalwarts Our Lady Peace and has garnered four Juno Awards. Meanwhile, Chantal has received a GRAMMY® Award and three Juno Awards and released eight critically acclaimed solo albums. Behind the scenes, Chantal has worked with acts like Kendrick Lamar and Drake, while together the couple has penned hits for everyone from Kelly Clarkson to Carrie Underwood. In recognition of their contributions to charity and the arts, Raine and Chantal were both appointed to the Order of Canada in 2014.

The documentary, I'm Going to Break Your Heart, captures the raw and wrenching journey these renowned singer-songwriters took to find their way back to each other. Filmed on France's isolated but romantic Saint Pierre et Miquelon island in the dead of winter, the documentary immerses viewers in their musical relationship, even as it exposes long-standing wounds and unresolved heartache. Ultimately, I'm Going to Break Your Heart is the true story of rediscovering love through creativity, in which music plays the lead role.

Listen to the album here: