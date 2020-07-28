Millie Bobby Brown to Star in THE GIRLS I'VE BEEN Film Adaptation

It has been reported that Stranger Thing star, Millie Bobby Brown, has been tapped to star in and produce a Netflix film adaption of Tess Sharpe's novel The Girls I've Been, with Jason Bateman is also attached to produce.

According to Deadline the novel is "a twisty, exhilarating thriller centering around a con artist, Nora, who must use her powers of persuasion and impersonation to get herself, her girlfriend, and ex-boyfriend free during a hostage situation at a bank. "

Brown started her acting career after moving from Barcelona to Orlando, Florida in 2011. She became known worldwide for her breakout role in Stranger Things, in which she plays Eleven. She has acted in the BBC series Intruders and has made guest appearances on TV series including Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, NCIS, MODERN FAMILY and Grey's Anatomy.

Read more at Deadline.

