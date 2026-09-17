Mike Young to Write and Produce THE CHOP Feature Film

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Writer, director and stand-up comedian Mike Young has signed on to write The Chop, a feature film inspired by the true story of Stephen Matt Morrow—better known to millions around the world as advantage slot player and influencer, Vegas Matt.

The Chop chronicles Morrow's unlikely rise from natural born salesman to one of the most recognizable personalities in the gambling world. The film follows Matt's journey from the quiet life of a dedicated husband and father into the adrenaline-fueled world of high-stakes slot players, card counters and playtable junkies landing him at the top of the unpredictable orbit of advantage gambling in Las Vegas.

After he falls in with a colorful band of misfit players who split wins and extract the edge, Vegas Matt helps transform a modest network of gamblers into one of the most famous gambling collectives in the world. As the group builds its reputation through casino strategy, calculated risk and an increasingly visible public profile, Morrow is confronted with the consequences of success—and the challenge of balancing family, personal ambition and newfound fame.

'Vegas Matt hired me to write his story, and I was immediately drawn to the human side of his journey,' said Young. 'This isn't just a story about Las Vegas or gambling. It is about trust, friendship and The American Dream he never predicted.'

Young's Red Leaf Entertainment will produce The Chop, with production currently targeted for 2027.

'Mike understands that the most compelling part of this story is not what happened at the tables or the lucky spins—it is this invisible economy that no one knows exists and the subculture that goes with it.,' said Morrow. 'There were real risks, real relationships and a lot of moments that changed my life. I'm excited to work with Mike to bring our story to the screen.'

Young has built a multifaceted career as a writer, director, producer and stand-up, blending character-driven comedy with emotionally grounded storytelling. His previous feature credits include writing and directing My Man Is a Loser, starring John Stamos and Tika Sumpter; A Stand Up Guy, starring Bob Saget, Danny A. Abeckaser and Ethan Suplee; and the dark comedy Adam, starring Aaron Paul and Jeff Daniels.

Young's newest film, Stealing Jokes, starring Michael Rapaport, has been acquired for distribution by Byron Allen's Freestyle. Through Red Leaf Entertainment, Young also produced Bittersweet, his comedy special, as well as Uncancelled, the Scott Marshall-directed project starring Young.

The Chop is currently in development, with additional casting, financing and production details to be announced at a later date.

About Mike Young

Mike Young is a writer, director, producer and stand-up comedian whose work spans feature film, television, live comedy and independent production. His storytelling combines sharp humor, heightened characters and relatable emotional stakes. His film credits include My Man Is a Loser, A Stand Up Guy, Adam and the upcoming Stealing Jokes.

About Red Leaf Entertainment

Red Leaf Entertainment is an independent production company focused on character-driven film, comedy and original entertainment. Its projects include Mike Young's comedy special Bittersweet and Uncancelled, directed by Scott Marshall and starring Mike Young. Red Leaf Entertainment is producing The Chop, with physical production anticipated in 2027.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Leaf Entertainment



Photo Credit: Courtesy of Red Leaf Entertainment

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 11 Hrs 01 Min 58 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link