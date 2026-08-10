FULL HOUSE Cast Tries Viral TikTok Dance at Nostalgia Con Reunion

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John Stamos, Lori Loughlin, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier came together at Nostalgia Con to celebrate the approaching 40th anniversary of Full House, appearing on TODAY to reflect on the sitcom's lasting appeal. The reunion also got playful when the group attempted a TikTok dance trend on camera, with Stamos joking, "threw our necks out for this."

The gathering brought together several of the show's original stars, who have remained connected to the series and its fanbase in the decades since it first aired. Their appearance at Nostalgia Con, an event built around celebrating beloved pop culture properties, gave the cast a chance to mark the milestone anniversary together in front of fans.

The TikTok dance moment offered a lighter, unscripted highlight of the reunion, showing the cast's willingness to poke fun at themselves while engaging with a younger generation of social media trends. Stamos' quip about the physical toll of the routine underscored the good-natured tone of the appearance.

The segment aired as part of TODAY's coverage of the reunion, capturing both the nostalgia around the show's approaching anniversary and the cast's continued camaraderie nearly four decades after Full House first introduced its characters to television audiences.

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