THE HUNTING WIVES Season 2 to Premiere on Netflix This Fall

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Netflix has released a first look for the new season of THE HUNTING WIVES. Season Two premieres on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2026, and will release exclusively as a Netflix branded series in nearly all countries where Netflix is available.

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: are they the hunters or the hunted?

About The Hunting Wives S2

Release Date: November 26, 2026

Creator/Showrunner/Writer/EP: Rebecca Cutter (Hightown)

Executive Producers: Erwin Stoff for 3 Arts Entertainment and May Cobb, author of The Hunting Wives book

Format: 8 Episodes

Studio: Lionsgate Television

Series Regulars: Brittany Snow, Malin Åkerman, Dermot Mulroney, Jaime Ray Newman, Evan Jonigkeit, George Ferrier, Karen Rodriguez, Hunter Emery

Additional Key Cast: Branton Box, Dale Dickey, Kim Matula, Cam Gigandet, Alex FitzAlan, John Stamos, Angel Reese

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