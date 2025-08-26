Michelle Visage to Host New DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER VS THE WORLD Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Drag Race Down Under vs The World, a new installment in the larger Drag Race franchise, will be coming soon to WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories. Global icon Michelle Visage will return to host this inaugural season, with actor and comedian Rhys Nicholson and Season 4 winner Lazy Susan by her side on the judging panel, ready to serve the hottest verdicts.

Hot off the heels of smash-hit global spin-offs like Drag Race UK vs The World and Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World, Drag Race Down Under vs The World will see fan favorites from Drag Race Down Under go head-to-head with sickening queens from around the world - all vying for the ultimate crown. The series will deliver a global twist on the classic Drag Race format and a star-studded guest judge lineup.

World of Wonder co-founders, Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, said: “We couldn’t be more excited to expand the Drag Race legacy. We are going totally Glocal as local legends face off against global icons. Down Under vs The World promises a season packed with unfiltered moments, fashion, and lip syncs that will leave no lash unglued.”

Drag Race Down Under vs The World is an 8x60’ World of Wonder production in collaboration with Stan in Australia and WOW Presents Plus. Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles serve as Executive Producers for World of Wonder. Alicia Brown serves as Executive Producer for Stan.