Michelle Rodriguez Joins EGG BABY Cast for Amazon MGM Studios

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Michelle Rodriguez is set to join the cast of Egg Baby from director Natalia Anderson and XYZ Films, alongside previously announced Ariana Greenblatt, Kingston Rumi Southwick, Arthur Conti and Jean Smart.

Amazon MGM Studios has landed worldwide distribution rights for the film, which will be available in more than 240 countries and territories on Prime Video.

XYZ Films will produce with Allison Friedman (Find Your Friends).

Sawyer Perry wrote the script, which follows a rebellious artist (Ariana Greenblatt) and a golden-boy quarterback (Kingston Rumi Southwick) who are forced to co-parent an egg for health class, only to find that raising 'Yolk-o' might crack open something real between them.

Michelle Rodriguez is an acclaimed actress whose breakout performance in GIRLFIGHT earned her the Independent Spirit Award for Best Debut Performance. She became an international star as Letty Ortiz in the FAST & FURIOUS franchise, a role she has reprised across multiple installments, including FURIOUS 7, F9 and FAST X. Her extensive film credits include James Cameron's AVATAR, RESIDENT EVIL, S.W.A.T., BLUE CRUSH, BATTLE: LOS ANGELES, MACHETE, WIDOWS and DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: HONOR AMONG THIEVES. On television, Rodriguez starred as Ana Lucia Cortez on the Emmy- and Golden Globe-winning series LOST.

The film is produced in association with BuzzFeed Studios.

XYZ Films is an independent studio whose mission is to empower visionary storytellers from every corner of the planet. XYZ was founded in 2008 by Nate Bolotin, Nick Spicer, and Aram Tertzakian. Recent titles from XYZ Films include the SXSW Audience Award winner OVER YOUR DEAD BODY, starring Jason Segel, Samara Weaving, Juliette Lewis and Timothy Olyphant, which was released theatrically by IFC this spring; TIFF standout action hit THE FURIOUS, which will be released theatrically by Lionsgate this summer; HE BLED NEON (SXSW world premiere) starring Joe Cole and Rita Ora, KILL ME (SXSW world premiere) starring Charlie Day and Alison Williams; and BANQUET, starring Meghann Fahy and directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia. Recent titles include HAVOC, directed by Gareth Evans and starring Tom Hardy and Forest Whitaker; Miley Cyrus: SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL, the visual album from Miley Cyrus which world premiered at Tribeca; THE EDGE OF NORMAL, starring Chloë Grace-Moretz and Rupert Friend, directed by Carlota Pereda; the SXSW standout thriller HALLOW ROAD, directed by Babak Anvari and starring Rosamund Pike and Matthew Rhys; and IN COLD LIGHT, starring Maika Monroe and Troy Kotsur.

BuzzFeed Studios delivers original content to audiences worldwide on all screens where they consume content. From social, to short form, to streaming, and theatrical screens, BuzzFeed Studios develops, acquires, produces, and markets genre-spanning scripted and unscripted programming covering film, series, digital video, vertical micro drama, animation, documentary, podcasts, and more. The studio's portfolio includes brands such as Tasty, Unsolved, Cocoa Butter, Celeb, Pero Like, and the Animation Lab.

Rodriguez is represented by CAA and attorney David Markman.

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