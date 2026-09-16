Photos: FAST & FURIOUS: HOLLYWOOD DRIFT Opens at Universal Studios Hollywood

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Universal Studios Hollywood's high-speed, outdoor roller coaster, 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift,' is now open.















































































With its striking visual design and state-of-the-art ride technology, the roller coaster—described as the fastest in the Universal Destinations & Experiences portfolio—is intended to deliver a new level of thrill ride experience at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Pictures' Fast & Furious franchise, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, serves as the driving force behind the new outdoor roller coaster. The 11-film franchise centers on speed, adrenaline and street racing. An all-new film in the saga, Fast Forever, will race into theatres in March 2028.

'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' is officially open, and we are so excited to be able to put guests in the driver's seat of one of the most celebrated film franchises in history,' said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. 'The debut of this first-of-it-kind roller coaster is a literal game changer for Universal Studios Hollywood, and we look forward to sharing this thrilling experience with fans of the Fast Saga and our guests visiting from around the world.'

The ride is described as celebrating the Fast & Furious franchise and capturing the spectacle, suspense and choreography of the films' driving sequences, offering guests a chance to experience the energy and thrill of high-speed action for themselves.

Located on the Upper Lot of Universal Studios Hollywood, 'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' is situated within an expansive red brick-garage-like structure. Two stationary, photo op prop car reproductions welcome guests just outside the ride as they make their way through the entry archway towards the queue.

In what is described as a technological first, a portion of the ride track races through a transparent encased section of the queue, building anticipation as guests await their turn to ride.

A dual-launching, split-ride track alternates trains from dispatch to propel guests over and under portions of the multilevel Starway escalator, through four launches, an inverted dive loop, twisted pretzel loop and inverted stall, among other elements, at speeds of up to 72 MPH and a force of up to 3.6 Gs along 4,100 feet of elaborate aerial track constructed with sound-reduction technology, while drifting at 360 degrees in individual ride vehicles.

Riders are lap-bar harnessed into one of four iconic Fast Saga ride vehicles—the Dodge Charger, Mazda RX-7, Nissan Skyline GT-R and the Toyota Supra—each modeled after cars driven by characters in the film series. The arrival platform is anchored by an all-original, large-scale mural created by artist Tristan Eaton, depicting the finale street racing scene from 2001's The Fast and the Furious, showing the aerial-bound Dodge Charger and Toyota Supra racing against a speeding train. A second Tristan Eaton mural is also featured within the queue in tribute to the film franchise.

Each ride vehicle is equipped with a fully independent audio system surrounding guests with engine and sound effects unique to the car they are riding in. Because each vehicle is fully rotational and independently programmed to drift in motion along each train, guests can have differing experiences depending on which vehicle they are seated in.

Universal Creative used the hillside terrain at the park as the structural base for the coaster, incorporating the natural contours and vista into the ride's design. The result offers views of the San Fernando Valley, the Universal Studios movie studio and the theme park.

The queue guides guests through an environment filled with recreated props from the Fast Saga films. Select displays feature QR codes guests can scan for behind-the-scenes insights, linking to Universal Studios' 'Backlot Club' fan engagement site, where guests can create or log into an account to access additional content about the displays.

Prop Highlights

Car Cannon, featuring the car driven by Brian O'Conner in Fast & Furious 6

Roll Cage and Winch, featuring the 2010 Dodge Charger SRT8, driven by Dom Toretto, in Fast 5

Vault Truck, as featured in Fast 5

Motorcycle, as featured in F9, driven by Letty Ortiz

NOS System and Dodge Charger Engine, a recreation of the internal NOS operating system for the modified Fast & Furious ride vehicles in the films

Ramp Car, driven by Owen Shaw in Fast & Furious 6

Rolling Bomb, as featured in Fast X

Rollover Stunt Rig, a recreation of the rollover stunt rigging system used in the Fast & Furious films

Due to the dynamics of the roller coaster, guests are required to place all belongings in complimentary lockers located within the queue area. They are also required to pass through metal detection before entering the ride platform to ensure all loose articles, including mobile phones, are placed securely in the lockers.

'Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift' joins Universal Studios Hollywood's other attractions, including the interactive land SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, featuring 'Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge'; The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, featuring Hogsmeade village, 'Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey' and 'Flight of the Hippogriff'; Jurassic World—The Ride; Illumination's 'The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash' and 'Despicable Me Minion Mayhem'; Springfield, U.S.A. and 'The Simpsons Ride'; 'TRANSFORMERS: The Ride-3D' and 'Revenge of the Mummy—The Ride,' as well as the park's Studio Tour attraction.

For more information about Universal Studios Hollywood, visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.

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