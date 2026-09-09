Gal Gadot Reveals Broken Foot Injury While Filming THE RUNNER

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Gal Gadot sat down with TODAY to discuss her physically punishing role in THE RUNNER, a film that required her to run through nearly the entire movie, and revealed that the demanding shoot led to a broken foot. Gadot also touched on artificial intelligence while previewing her upcoming film 'Bitcoin,' telling TODAY, "AI is here. The train has left the station. Am I afraid of it, am I scared of it? Yes. Am I going to look away and avoid it? No."

In THE RUNNER, Gadot plays Maia Marten, a high-powered London attorney whose morning run turns into a desperate race to save her kidnapped son after receiving a phone call with merciless instructions to keep moving and tell no one. The psychological thriller, co-starring Damian Lewis, is directed by Kevin Macdonald and began streaming globally on Prime Video on September 2, 2026, following its world premiere in Los Angeles in August, where Gadot appeared alongside Macdonald, producer David Kosse and writer Mark Gibson.

Beyond THE RUNNER, Gadot used the appearance to look ahead to 'Bitcoin,' addressing how artificial intelligence factors into the project and the broader industry conversation around AI's rapid advancement. Her comments reflect a willingness to engage directly with the technology rather than dismiss its impact on filmmaking and performance.

For more on Gadot's current release, see THE RUNNER Starring Gal Gadot & Damian Lewis to Stream on Prime Video.

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...