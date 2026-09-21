THE VOICE Coaches Clarkson, Levine, Latifah and Green Cover 'The Weight'
Four coaches trade verses on a classic rock tune before the singing competition returns.
Ahead of the Season 30 premiere of THE VOICE, the show's four coaches gathered for a musical moment of their own, performing a cover of "The Weight" in a segment shared on TODAY. Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, Queen Latifah and Riley Green stepped away from their coaching chairs to showcase their own vocals together, giving viewers a preview of the chemistry among the panel before the new season begins.
The performance brings together the show's two longtime coaches with its newest additions. Queen Latifah and Riley Green are joining the panel for the first time this season, sitting alongside veteran coaches Clarkson and Levine as part of what has been described as the show's milestone 30th season.
Green, a country singer-songwriter, is stepping into coaching duties while also promoting his new album, That's Just Me, and continuing his Cowboy As It Gets Tour. He has spoken previously about wanting to help contestants find their own voice as he takes on this new role alongside his music career.
THE VOICE Season 30 arrives with what has been billed as some of the strongest vocal talent the competition has seen, as the four coaches vie to discover the franchise's next breakout singer. More on the new season and its coaching lineup can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the Season 30 premiere.
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