Michelle Monaghan Took a Second Indonesia Trip Just to Please Robert De Niro

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Michelle Monaghan recounted an unusual travel story rooted in advice from Robert De Niro during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, explaining why she ended up taking a second family trip to Indonesia specifically to see Komodo dragons. Monaghan described the journey as something she felt compelled to do after De Niro pushed her toward it, turning what might have been a passing suggestion into a full itinerary change for her family.

The conversation with Jimmy Fallon centered largely on the logistics and motivation behind the trip, with Monaghan detailing how the advice came about and what ultimately convinced her to follow through on a second visit rather than treating it as a one-time recommendation. She also used the appearance to discuss her work in the crime thriller The Whisper Man, giving viewers a look at her current project alongside the travel anecdote.

Monaghan split her time on the couch between the lighter personal story about Indonesia and a more direct conversation about her role in The Whisper Man, allowing the segment to move between offbeat celebrity advice and promotion of her latest onscreen work. The pairing gave the appearance a mix of humor and career detail without leaning entirely on one or the other.

The segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, which airs weeknights on NBC and streams on Peacock, giving Monaghan a national platform to share both the travel story and details about her new thriller.

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