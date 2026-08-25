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Netflix hosted the world premiere of THE WHISPER MAN on Monday, August 24th at the Paris Theater, followed by a post reception at Tavern on the Green.

In attendance were cast members Robert De Niro, Adam Scott, Michelle Monaghan, Acston Luca Porto, Owen Teague, director James Ashcroft, author Alex North, writers Chase Palmer and Ben Jacoby, producers Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Kassee Whiting, and executive producer Marcus Viscidi. Also in attendance were notable guests including Ann Russo, Kate Walsh, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, Noma Dumezweni, Samantha Barry, Peter Friedman, Gina Gershon, Adrian Martinez, Carla Gugino, Dave Karger, Alex Moffat, David Rasche, Jen Tullock, Dean Winters, and more.

THE WHISPER MAN arrives globally on Netflix August 28, 2026.

About the Film

Director: James Ashcroft

Writers: Ben Jacoby and Chase Palmer

Based on the novel by: Alex North

Producers: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, Michael Disco, Kassee Whiting

Executive Producers: Marcus Viscidi, Tim Connors, Alex Leb

Cast: Robert De Niro, Michelle Monaghan, Adam Scott, Hamish Linklater, Owen Teague, Acston Luca Porto, Will Brill

Logline: Based on the New York Times bestselling novel by Alex North. When his eight-year-old son is abducted, a widowed crime writer looks to his estranged father, a retired former police detective, for help, only to discover a connection with the decades-old case of a convicted serial killer known as 'The Whisper Man.'

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