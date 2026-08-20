THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, WEEZER

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THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson as guests on the 2,334th episode of the NBC late-night program, with musical guest WEEZER performing.

Fred Armisen showed off his drumming during his interview with Jimmy Fallon, playing what was described as an 'extremely complicated' drum fill from 'In the Air Tonight.'

Michelle Monaghan discussed a second trip to Indonesia that she took to appease Robert De Niro during her sit-down with Fallon.

Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson talked about WEEZER's gold album and reminisced about their band 60 Wrong Sausages during their interview segment.

WEEZER performed 'We Might as Well Be Strangers' as the episode's musical guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes also available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC



Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC

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