 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, WEEZER

Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson discussed WEEZER's gold album during the late-night appearance.

By:
THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, WEEZER

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featured Fred Armisen, Michelle Monaghan, Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson as guests on the 2,334th episode of the NBC late-night program, with musical guest WEEZER performing.

Fred Armisen showed off his drumming during his interview with Jimmy Fallon, playing what was described as an 'extremely complicated' drum fill from 'In the Air Tonight.'

Michelle Monaghan discussed a second trip to Indonesia that she took to appease Robert De Niro during her sit-down with Fallon.

Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson talked about WEEZER's gold album and reminisced about their band 60 Wrong Sausages during their interview segment.

WEEZER performed 'We Might as Well Be Strangers' as the episode's musical guest.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC, with episodes also available on demand on Peacock.

Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC


Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Recent Articles
Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson Recall Their Old Band, 60 Wrong Sausages
Rivers Cuomo and Patrick Wilson Recall Their Old Band, 60 Wrong Sausages
8/20/2026
Fred Armisen Breaks Down His Complicated 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Fill on FALLON
Fred Armisen Breaks Down His Complicated 'In the Air Tonight' Drum Fill on FALLON
8/20/2026
Michelle Monaghan Took a Second Indonesia Trip Just to Please Robert De Niro
Michelle Monaghan Took a Second Indonesia Trip Just to Please Robert De Niro
8/20/2026
Don't Miss a TV News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts