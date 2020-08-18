Michelle Buteau Special WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA Premieres on Netflix Next Month
The event marks the comedian's first hour-long Netflix special.
Netflix announced that MICHELLE BUTEAU: WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA will premiere globally on September 29, 2020.
Michelle Buteau, the scene stealing queen of Netflix, delivers the night out we all need right now in her uproariously funny new special Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia. Letting loose with a goblet of frosé in hand, she delivers a dynamic hour of comedy that delves into parenthood, cultural difference, and the overlooked value of short men. Her refreshingly honest approach reminds us to appreciate government workers named Otis and, most importantly, that character counts.
The hard-working mom didn't even take a break from pushing her kids on a swingset to announce the news! Check out her Instagram message to fans below!
✨y'all I'm so excited ✨WELCOME TO BUTEAUPIA ✨ my first one hour NETFLIX SPECIAL drops September 29th ✨
A post shared by Michelle Buteau (@michellebuteau) on Aug 17, 2020 at 8:17am PDT
Buteau is one of the stars of the TV remake of First Wives Club on BET. She is also the host of the popular Netflix series The Circle, which has been picked up for two more seasons. Other film and TV credits include Always Be My Maybe, Tales of the City, Russian Doll and Someone Great. Her book Survival of the Thickest will be published by Simon & Schuster in early December.
Page Hurwitz And Wanda Sykes Produce For Push It Productions. Hurwitz Also Directs.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix
