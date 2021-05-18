Michelle Buteau Lets Loose with Friends in WEEKEND GETAWAY WITH MICHELLE BUTEAU

Michelle Buteau is a hilarious comedian, talented actor, accomplished author and loving wife and mother of twin toddlers - and she hasn't had a moment to herself in years. In Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau, she takes a break from home life and hits the road for a few weekends of much-deserved fun, food and WILD times with her comedian pals. In each episode, Michelle and a friend take a no-judgement, potentially debaucherous journey to locales across the country, from the Gulf Coast of Mississippi with Tig Notaro to New Orleans with Sasheer Zamata to Malibu with Chelsea Peretti. Executive produced by Queen Latifah and produced by her and Shakim Compere's production company Flavor Unit Entertainment, the three-episode series begins streaming Thursday, June 10th exclusively on discovery+.

"Michelle and her friends deliver nonstop laughs during their hilarious adventures," said Lisa Holme, Group SVP, Content and Commercial Strategy. "From the Gulf Coast of Mississippi to New Orleans to Malibu, joining these ladies for their weekend trips is sure to get our audience dreaming about their own getaways with friends."

In the first episode, Michelle visits her friend Tig Notaro's hometown on the gulf coast of Mississippi where they learn to hunt balloons with bows, arrows and friendship; find out the importance of spanking your clay and introduce Michelle to the sacred ritual of crawfish eating. Next, Michelle and pal Sasheer Zamata party Big Easy-style in New Orleans with the bayou's most ferocious residents, paint the town banana hammock blue in a tawdry art class and visit voodoo priestess Bloody Mary to dabble IN THE DARK art of voodoo doll making. Finally, Michelle and Chelsea Peretti vacation in sunny Malibu where they learn how to save the earth by flinging poop, teach each other how to mom-twerk in a lyrical dance class and learn the finer points of octopus maintenance at the aquarium.

Michelle Buteau is an actress, author and comedian. She recently published her first book "Survival of the Thickest" (Gallery Books) and released her first one-hour comedy special Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix) which received a Critics Choice Award for Best Comedy Special. She can currently be seen hosting Season 2 of The Circle for Netflix and recently wrapped production on Season 2 of the BET+ original series First Wives Club. Buteau's additional credits include the feature film Always Be My Maybe (Netflix) and the Netflix show Tales of the City. In 2022 she will be seen in the feature film MARRY ME (Universal) alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

Weekend Getaway with Michelle Buteau is produced by Flavor Unit Entertainment; Electus, a Propagate Company; Artists First and Whistle Studios, a Team Whistle company.