Michael W. Smith's 'Comedy For A Cause' Charity Event Free & Open To The Public

The event benefits Nashville based Rocketown.

For the first time ever, anyone in the world can attend iconic singer & songwriter Michael W. Smith's "Comedy for a Cause" charity event for free. The event benefits Nashville based Rocketown , founded by Smith and offering youths a safe place designed to help them be part of a community that supports them.

Rocketown's "Comedy for a Cause" is a premier annual event that celebrates their mission to offer hope to the next generation through Christ's love. The 10th annual event will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 on Youtube shot virtually at the Rocketown facility in the heart of Downtown Nashville, Tennessee.

The evening will include Smith as the MC, comedic performances by John Crist and Terry Fator , and stories of Rocketown's impact. Funds raised at "Comedy for a Cause" will help continue creating a safe place for teens from all around Middle Tennessee, where they are supported and loved.

The online auction has already opened and includes one-of-a-kind items and experiences such as:

· Lunch for 4 with Michael W. Smith in Franklin, TN

· Tour of the TN Governor's Mansion with First Lady Maria Lee

· Private Cooking Class with MasterChef Winner Whitney Miller

· Trip for Two To Costa Rica

· And so much more.

To register and for more information please visit: www.Rocketown.org

