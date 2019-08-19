Michael Rooker Will Star In FAST AND FURIOUS 9

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Michael Rooker will join the "Fast and Furious" franchise for its upcoming ninth film.

Rooker plays Buddy, a small role in the new movie from the car chase series. He joins already-announced cast members John Cena, Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez and Helen Mirren, among others.

Justin Lin directs. Dan Casey penned the script.

Rooker is perhaps best known for his role in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films as Yondu, the alien who raised Peter Quill. He recurred on "The Walking Dead" as Merle Dixon and starred in "Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer."

Read the original story on The Hollywood Reporter.





