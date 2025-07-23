Michael Jackson Biopic Release Moved to April 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Lionsgate and Universal’s long-anticipated Michael Jackson biopic Michael has shifted its release to Friday, April 24, 2026, setting a new pre-summer global theatrical debut. The film will be released in IMAX and other premium formats.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and produced by Bohemian Rhapsody producer Graham King, Michael stars the late pop icon’s nephew Jaafar Jackson in the title role. The screenplay is penned by three-time Oscar nominee John Logan.

The move marks the film’s third release date adjustment, having originally been scheduled for April 18, 2025, and later October 3, 2025. The current shift is reportedly due to the film’s extensive length as well as the need to rework material related to Jordan Chandler, the 13-year-old who accused Jackson of molestation in 1993. Sources say Chandler was included in the original screenplay but was later removed due to post-production agreements, requiring revisions to the final cut.

Kino Films will distribute the film in Japan, with Universal handling international markets. No release plans have been announced for the second Michael Jackson film reportedly still in development.