Mia McKenna-Bruce, Natalie Dormer & Ed Speleers Join BritBox Drama THE LADY

BAFTA-winning actress Mia McKenna-Bruce (How To Have Sex) will take on the role of former royal aide Jane Andrews in the forthcoming 4-part drama The Lady written by Debbie O’Malley and produced by Left Bank Pictures for BritBox and ITV. She will star alongside Natalie Dormer (Game Of Thrones, The Hunger Games, Tudors) – who takes on the role of Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Ed Speleers (Outlander, Downton Abbey) who will play Thomas Cressman.

The series will also feature a stellar line-up of acting talent including Philip Glenister, Claire Skinner, Laura Aikman, Ophelia Lovibond, Mark Stanley, Daniel Ryan and Sean Teale.

Based upon true events surrounding Andrews’ story, the partly fictionalized drama will be produced by multi award-winning independent production company, Left Bank Pictures, a Sony Pictures Television Company, producers of the acclaimed series The Crown.

The Lady charts the rise and fall of former royal dresser Jane Andrews, whose rags to riches fairy tale fell apart when she was convicted of murder. Once a young working-class girl, Jane answered an advertisement in a magazine and to the astonishment of her friends and family, became the Duchess of York’s dresser at Buckingham Palace. Moving amongst the highest social circles in Britain, Jane managed to secure a place in the upper-classes, only to lose her job with the Duchess after nine years of service. Still reeling from her fall from grace, Jane went on to meet charismatic businessman Thomas Cressman and fell deeply in love. Soon cracks began to develop in the romance Jane had pinned all her hopes on, with disastrous consequences.

The Lady has been commissioned for BritBox by Jess O’Riordan and for ITV by Polly Hill. Jess O'Riordan and Stephen Nye will oversee production on behalf of BritBox, with Polly Hill overseeing on behalf of ITV. Robert Schildhouse, Jess O’Riordan and Stephen Nye executive produce on behalf of BritBox and Polly Hill for ITV.

The series will air on BritBox in the US and Canada. It will air on ITV1 and STV and be available for streaming on ITVX and STV Player in the UK. Debbie O’Malley (Payback, Humans, Harlots) has written all four scripts and will executive produce.

Florence Haddon-Cave (Everything Now, Quiz, The Crown) will produce the series while Executive Producers for Left Bank Pictures are Creative Director, Sian McWilliams, CEO Andy Harries and Rebecca Hodgson. Award-winning director, Lee Haven Jones (The Feast, A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story, Passenger) will direct the series. Sony Pictures Television will distribute The Lady internationally.

