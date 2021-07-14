Metallica Celebrates Turning 40 With Two Unique Shows in San Francisco

Metallica has announced details of its massive 40th birthday celebration: The band will mark this milestone by inviting the worldwide Metallica Family to join them in their hometown of San Francisco for two unique live shows featuring two different setlists December 17 and 19 at Chase Center. Tickets for these shows will be available only to registered members of Metallica's Fifth Member fan club (more details below).

The 40th anniversary shows see Metallica return to Chase Center for the first time since the September 2019 S&M2 concerts that also served as the venue's grand opening. It was impossible not to notice that fans from more than 60 countries traveled to the City by the Bay and completely took over San Francisco for S&M2 weekend. That outpouring of positive vibes from around the world inspired Metallica to invite those Fifth Members back-and this time, in addition to the two shows at Chase Center, Metallica will be curating other live music and comedy events, Blackened Whiskey tastings, and so much more all around the city during the long four-day weekend of celebrations starting on Thursday, December 16. Details and ticketing information for these various events will be announced as they are confirmed.

Tickets for the December 17 and 19 Chase Center shows will be available only to registered Fifth Members. In an effort to make it as fair as possible for every member who would like to attend, Fifth Members are invited to enter to win a reservation code that will guarantee them the opportunity to purchase tickets. Reservation winners will be chosen randomly and e-mailed additional information and directions to proceed with purchase.

Winners will have the option to choose from two-day tickets to gain entry to both Metallica shows at THE CHASE Center or single day tickets for the show on either December 17 or December 19. Travel packages that include both tickets and hotel accommodations will also be available at www.metallicatravel.com . All members will be limited to a maximum purchase of two show tickets or one hotel/ticket package (package options include either two or four tickets).

For further information and updates, stay tuned to Metallica.com.