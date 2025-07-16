Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE PHILIPPINES: SLAYSIAN ROYALE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The twelve competing queens have been announced for the premiere season of “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale”. Following the success of three seasons of “Drag Race Philippines”, the new series format will premiere on Wednesday, August 13th worldwide on WOW Presents Plus, with Paolo Ballesteros, the Filipino actor, model, and drag artist, returning as series host.

As previously announced, “Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale” is the latest addition to the Emmy-award-winning Drag Race franchise. The global phenomenon has seen adaptations in over 16 countries, including Chile, Thailand, the United Kingdom, Canada, Mexico, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Down Under (Australia / New Zealand) and more.

The twelve queens competing for the crown are:

Arizona Brandy - Drag Race Philippines Season 2 (Runner Up)

Arizona Brandy is a vibrant drag queen from Makati and the first runner-up of Drag Race Philippines Season 2. Arizona has become a fan favorite for her fearless spirit and unapologetic authenticity. Now returning for Slaysian Royale, she’s determined to avenge her season and rise as a symbolic leader for the underdogs, representing resilience and heart in the drag community.

Bernie - Drag Race Philippines Season 2 (Third/Fourth Place)

Bernie is a seasoned performer from Mandaluyong and a proud trans woman whose journey on Drag Race Philippines Season 2 inspired fans. Back for Slaysian Royale, she’s ready to bring experience, passion, and pride to the mainstage.

Brigiding - Drag Race Philippines Season 1 (Sixth Place)

Brigiding is a bold and vibrant drag queen from San Juan City who blends glamour and energy like no other. Hailing from Rampa Bar and part of the Divine Divas trio, Brigiding is ready to conquer Slaysian Royale and show the world she’s more than a fierce competitor—she’s a brand.

Ivory Glaze - Drag Race Down Under Season 3 (Ninth Place)

Ivory Glaze is a Sydney-based drag queen of Chinese and Dutch descent who competed on Drag Race Down Under Season 3. Known for her sleek looks and quick wit, she’s back for Slaysian Royale to spotlight queer Asian excellence and rewrite her legacy.

Khianna - Drag Race Philippines Season 3 (Runner Up)

Fresh from Season 3, runner-up, Khianna from Cagayan de Oro is back and bolder than ever. Even though her season has just ended, she’s ready to face the pressure and push further, fly higher, and rep Filipino excellence in Slaysian Royale.

Kitty Space - Drag Race France Season 2 (Ninth Place)

Originally rising to fame on Drag Race France Season 2, Kitty Space is a Paris-based queen with proud Vietnamese heritage and a flair for the futuristic and avant-garde looks, Now ready to launch into Slaysian Royale, Kitty Space is on a mission to celebrate Asian identity while proving that drag, like space, has no limits.

Madame Yoko - Drag Race Belgique Season 2 (Eighth Place)

Representing Drag Race Belgique Season 2, Madame Yoko is a bold blend of Vietnamese flair and Luxembourgish elegance. Refined yet rebellious, with a commanding stage presence and a love for high-concept fashion, Madame Yoko is here to challenge expectations and claim her crown with style and substance.

Siam Phusri - Drag Race Thailand Season 3 (Seventh Place)

Fresh from Drag Race Thailand Season 3, Siam Phusri is the definition of fierce finesse. With deep Thai roots woven into every stitch of her Runway looks, she’s a queen with a passion for storytelling. On Slaysian Royale, she’s ready to elevate Southeast Asian excellence and prove she’s not just a beauty, but a force.

Suki Doll - Canada’s Drag Race Season 2 (Ninth Place)

The polyglot queen from Canada’s Drag Race Season 2, Suki Doll is a visionary designer with an avant-garde edge known for serving couture with cultural depth and a commanding presence. On Slaysian Royale, Suki isn’t just representing her heritage, she’s redefining what it means to be a global drag icon.

Sum Ting Wong - RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1 (Seventh Place)

Sum Ting Wong, a British-Chinese-Vietnamese drag performer, made history as the first Asian queen on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Season 1. She is now ready to defy expectations and showcase her charisma, talent, and fierce personality to snatch the crown on Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.

Viñas Deluxe - Drag Race Philippines Season 1 (Seventh Place)

Known as the “National Mouth of the Philippines,” Viñas Deluxe is a queen of comedy, charisma, and chaos. Now back for Slaysian Royale, Viñas is ready to prove the world hasn’t seen the full extent of her deluxeness.

Yuhua - RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10 (Twelfth Place)

Yuhua is a Chinese-American drag queen, singer, and actor known for her sharp wit, bubbly personality and fashion sense on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 10. Always proud of her Asian heritage, she’s out to prove she’s a queen to watch out for in Drag Race Philippines: Slaysian Royale.