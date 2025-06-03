Meet the Queens of DRAG RACE BRASIL Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



World of Wonder has announced the queens competing for the crown in Season 2 of “Drag Race Brasil.” The series will premiere on July 10th exclusively on WOW Presents Plus, and reach audiences across 190 territories.

Starting with “Drag Race Brasil,” WOW Presents Plus has introduced a new beta feature that allows dubbed episodes available in 12 languages including English. During the beta period, this feature will only be available on the streaming platform’s web player. It will be coming to the WOW Presents Plus applications later this year.

Hosted by Queen of the Universe standout Grag Queen, “Drag Race Brasil” is back for an exciting second season. Week after week, 10 Glamazonians will use their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to compete in a series of creative and acting challenges, fashion runways, live performances and more. The queens will face off to make it to the grand finale, snatch the crown, and be named Brazil’s Next Drag Superstar.

The queens competing this season are:

ADORA BLACK, 26

Instagram: @adora_black_ | Brasília, BR

Adora Black has quickly made a lasting impact on the Brazilian drag scene despite her relatively short time as a queen. Known for her captivating performances and undeniable sex appeal, Adora’s name carries intentional meaning. She chose “Adora” to ensure she’d always appear first on lists, while “Black” celebrates her proud Black identity. Together, the name forms a clever wordplay, “Adora Black”, which in Portuguese sounds like “loves Black.”

Adora isn’t just a performer - she’s an artist. She meticulously plans and crafts each of her looks, with every stitch, bead, and sequin reflecting her own handiwork. Her costumes are as bold and seductive as her drag persona. Ready for any challenge that demands manual skills like sewing or drawing, Adora is poised to excel in unconventional material challenges, with creativity being one of her greatest strengths. In just two years, Adora has taken the drag scene by storm, earning titles like “Prêmio Jorge Lafond Drag Revelação 2024” and a feature in Calendrag’s January 2024 edition. Her appearances in Dragazine further solidify her as a rising star. Adora is now a beloved fixture in the drag communities of Brasília and São Paulo, captivating audiences with every performance. In 2024, she presented a runway show at Sense Moda Criativa, featuring an original collection titled "All Black."

BHELCHI, 37

Instagram: @Bhelchi | São Paulo, BR

Bhelchi blossomed during the pandemic, discovering her artistry after attending a makeup workshop. Her name is a tribute to Belchior, the iconic Brazilian musician, reflecting the transformative spirit and poetic depth of his album Alucinação. Rooted in dance, Bhelchi’s journey into drag began as an act of self-discovery and creative exploration amid the challenges of isolation. With every performance, she channels the essence of love, reinvention, and soulful expression - embodying the resilience that shaped her artistry.

Bhelchi studied fashion, and designs and crafts all her own looks by embracing innovation through bold colors, creativity, and variety. Whether flaunting sleek black locks or rocking edgy short green hair, Bhelchi is in a constant state of reinvention, embodying a playful, fashion-forward persona that keeps her style fresh and dynamic. As a performer, she embraces her ballet and jazz roots, performing high-energy routines and intricate lip syncs. She is also an accomplished seamstress and has earned recognition in national and international dance competitions. Now, she aims to leverage her skills and creativity to shine on the Drag Race Brasil stage, where she remains determined to propel her drag career, honor THE PIONEERS who built the history of drag in Brazil, inspire audiences with her story, and uplift new queens. She continues to work as a teacher and choreographer.

CHANEL, 22

Instagram: @dragchanel | São Gonçalo, BR

Chanel is full of surprises. One moment, she’s a diva like Diana Ross, the next she’s going viral as the girl from the Exorcist, a sea witch, or a vampire. She revels in being both sexy and scary at the same time. Proud of her rapid success, Chanel has built a stable career in a remarkably short time.

Chanel officially launched her drag career in 2022, quickly dominating her first competition at Drag Sunset. Known for her bold, creative, and polished style, she’s celebrated for meticulously crafted, cohesive routines. In just a year on Rio’s competitive drag circuit, Chanel has earned multiple titles, achieved viral fame, and built a thriving career. She draws inspiration from many sources, but one stands out: Chanel Oberlin from Scream Queens. This iconic character’s influence shines through in her drag persona—commanding, glamorous, larger than life and always ready to dominate the stage.

DESIRÉE BECK, 34

Instagram: @desireebeck_ | Salvador, BR

DesiRée Beck is a bold, captivating drag queen celebrated for her magnetic stage presence and fearless performances. Hailing from the heart of Bahia’s countryside, she found inspiration for her drag journey in RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her name reflects a blend of childhood dreams of becoming a pop star and a tribute to her husband’s family name.

As fiery as a plate of Bahian acarajé, DesiRée has claimed prestigious titles in talent and beauty competitions. DesiRée’s aesthetic is defined by her flamboyant "perua" (over-the-top) persona, which mirrors her real-life personality. Since entering the drag world, she’s performed nonstop, even transitioning to digital platforms during the pandemic. In 2020, she created TNT Drag, a national drag competition that gained popularity and featured prominent queens like Organzza, Tristan Soledade, and Aquarela. DesiRée’s versatility shines through her performances, which blend humor, elegance, and daring moments. A key highlight of her career was co-hosting events like Festival Realness and Gongada Drag. Known for her sharp sense of humor and sass, she's ready to slay not just in the reading challenge but also promises to bring plenty of laughter among the queens in the Werk Room.

MELINA BLLEY, 30

Instagram: @melinablley | Rio de Janeiro, BR

Melina Blley is a charismatic and renowned drag artist and a fixture in Rio de Janeiro’s vibrant nightlife. Known for her bold presence and mastery of transformation, she has spent seven years perfecting her craft, excelling in costume design, wig styling, and electrifying performances. After leaving behind a degree in advertising and setting aside her personal life, Melina committed fully to her passion - becoming a full-time drag queen and a celebrated icon in the city’s drag scene.

Melina’s drag journey began as a playful experiment, sparked by inspiration from Raja on RuPaul’s Drag Race. Her name, “Melina,” reflects a blend of sweetness and seduction, while “Blley” pays homage to the BEYBLADE spinning top, symbolizing the dynamic energy she brings to every performance and highlighting her playful sense of humor. Embracing her curvaceous figure, Melina confidently showcases her body, often donning bold, skin-baring outfits. She’s a versatile performer, taking on roles as a hostess, DJ, and performer in venues across Rio, including high-profile gigs like Rock in Rio and Camarote Sapucaí. Melina, who aims to conquer Brazil, has established herself as a true national treasure and strives to become a TV host. She also promotes awareness about drag queens who don’t fit the usual mold.

MELLODY QUEEN, 30

Instagram: @mellody_queen | Belo Horizonte, BR

Mellody Queen is a trailblazing performer hailing from Belo Horizonte, MAKING WAVES as a trans drag artist. With a mission to shatter stereotypes and challenge societal norms, Mellody has risen to prominence, earning accolades such as Drag Sunset BH 2024, Drag Star, Drag Mais Gis, and Rainha do Bate Cabelo de MG 2018, the latter reflecting her signature high-energy hair-whipping performances. Her journey into drag began in a dance group Devassa, where she was playfully nicknamed “Mellody” after the Pussycat Dolls, a nod to her deep love for music. The surname “Queen” honors both her admiration for rap icon Nicki Minaj and serves as a declaration of the power of trans women hold in the world of drag. Mellody is bold, versatile, and unapologetically herself, using her artistry as a form of resistance and self-expression.

When she’s not snatching trophies, Mellody dominates stages at clubs and events across Brazil. Known for her electrifying performances, she blends stunning choreography packed with hair flips, splits, and death drops, with a fiery attitude and quick wit. Her drag is more than just entertainment; it’s a reclamation of her identity, rooted in the freedom she found after a strict upbringing in boarding school where she had her first contact with art and the stage, inspiring her to convey all the determination and strength of her resistance through her performances.

MERCEDEZ VULCÃO, 36

Instagram: @mercedezvulcao | São Paulo, BR

Mercedez Vulcão is a theatrical force in Brazil’s drag scene. Pedro spent years acting but always felt like something was missing. Although he loved performing on stage, he never quite fit into the traditional standards of masculinity that the theater imposed. He always saw himself in female characters. When he finally entered the drag world in 2015, he found the perfect vehicle to express his feminine side, allowing him to break free from those limitations.

Mercedez’s journey spans a diverse array of productions, including Café com Trauma, Bom Dia Drag Queen, and Rei Lear, demonstrating that drag can seamlessly engage with classical works like Shakespeare. Her performance at the renowned Sesc Consolação was a resounding success, offering fresh, innovative perspectives on timeless stories. With each project, Mercedez continues to showcase her talent as a versatile artist, captivating performer, and dynamic entertainer. Her drag style is both refined and unpredictable with performances ranging from emotional ballads to upbeat Latin hits. As a lip sync assassin, she thrives on comedy, improvisation, and creating dramatic dubs. Her fascination with Almodóvar films played a role in shaping her drag persona and influenced her drag name.

PAOLA HOFFMANN VAN CARTIER, 36

Instagram: @queenhoffmann | Vila Velha, BR

Paola Hoffmann Van Cartier is a versatile pageant queen who brings beauty, elegance, and charisma to every performance. Her drag name pays tribute to her Italian roots, her drag mother Vanessa Van Cartier, and the House of Hoffmann, which she co-founded with Elaysa Hoffmann. Drama, opulence, glitter, and a lot of glam - she loves being an expensive queen!

Like any good pageant queen, she loves competition! With a history of competing on international stages, she has won titles like Global International 2017 (Tenerife), Elegant Queen Italia 2023 (Italy), and Queen of the North Continental 2023 (Netherlands). Paola’s runway and lip sync performances are known for their refined execution and for being so tight. Her drag journey has taken her to countries like Italy and Northern Ireland, where she was a regular performer for six months. Despite having performed drag for 16 years, Paola’s most notable achievements have come in the last 6 years, with appearances at prestigious events like Miss Continental 2023. She is driven to use the Drag Race Brasil platform to help and uplift the LGBTQ+ community, using her title to inspire others and create meaningful change.

POSEIDON DRAG, 28

Instagram: @poseidondrag | Rio de Janeiro, BR

Poseidon Drag is a comedic, beautiful, and creative queen who sparkles in Rio de Janeiro's drag scene. Originally from Recife, she has been performing in drag for 13 years. Being recognized as a superstar would be the greatest validation of her work. Her dream is transitioning from a state-level drag to an international artist.

A resident performer at Pink Flamingo nightclub for the past six years, she graces the stage three nights a week, delivering new and exciting shows each time. With a bachelor's degree in theater, Poseidon seamlessly blends her acting skills with her drag artistry, creating unforgettable experiences for her audiences. Poseidon is known for her versatility and captivating lip-sync performances. Inspired by Brazilian icons like Suzy Brasil, Jeison Wallace, and Paulo Gustavo, she brings sharp wit and humor to her performances. Offstage, she's more reserved, but in drag, Poseidon is outgoing, talkative, and always ready to entertain. But make no mistake, when someone gets on her nerves, she can be very to the point, especially if she is right!

RUBY NOX, 31

Instagram: @ruby.nox | Recife, BR

Ruby Nox is a sensual, fascinating and versatile drag queen who has been a luminary in Recife's drag scene for over a decade. With a background in theater and a passion for burlesque, Ruby brings a unique blend of performance art to the stage. Known for mesmerizing performances that incorporate aerial silks and pole dancing, she captivates audiences with grace and artistry. Ruby's drag persona is an extension of her fluid gender identity, allowing for powerful and expressive performances that transcend traditional boundaries. Offstage, she is a multi-artist—an actor, makeup artist, costume designer, and cultural producer. Her dedication to her craft and community has made her a respected figure among both peers and audiences alike.

Inspired by icons like Raven from RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dita Von Teese, Ruby captivates with her sensuality, versatility and undeniable charm. Fascinating and enigmatic, she effortlessly wins over audiences with a blend of elegance, a commanding presence and just the right touch of mystery. With her heart set on representing Pernambuco, Ruby aims to spotlight the region’s rich talent and culture, all while pursuing her dream of becoming Brazil’s next Drag Superstar.

