Meet Adrian Dev, Playing Red Fire Rouran in MULAN

If you don't know the name Adrian Dev now, you will when Disney's Mulan releases in March 2020.

Dev got started as a PA working alongside James Franco on The Adventures of Thomasina Sawyer, and went on to be a stand-in on Amazon's The Big Sick for numerous seasons.

In 2018, he gained a recurring role on HBO's Westworld which brought his acting endeavors to the next level. He has since been cast in TV and film on projects such as CBS's Seal Team, Netflix's Medal Of Honor, VICE, Laugh Mobb and more. Adrian Dev will next be seen in Disney's Live Action Mulan as Red Fire Rouran coming to theaters in 2020.

His recent endeavors have gained him the opportunity to present 2 years in a row at the National Film and TV Awards as well as received an award for outstanding performance.

To learn more about Adrian Dev, visit his official Instagram.





