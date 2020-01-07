Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer & More Celebrity Guests Announced for LEGO MASTERS on FOX

New competition series LEGO(R) MASTERS has announced celebrity guests, including Mayim Bialik, Terry Crews, Nicole Byer and "The LEGO Movie" writers and directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. These special guests will join host Will Arnett throughout the show's premiere season, debuting Wednesday, Feb. 5 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT), immediately following the Season Three time period premiere of THE MASKED SINGER (8:00-9:00 PM ET/PT), on FOX.

Actress and producer Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory") will help the contestants pair LEGO-building expertise with their knowledge of the universe in a space-themed episode.

Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") steps in to help Arnett encourage the contestants in a "Good vs. Evil" challenge that has major implications on the competition moving forward, while Nicole Byer ("Nailed It!") comes to set to facilitate great LEGO storytelling in a "Story Book"-themed episode.

"Star Wars" fans will not want to miss some extra special guests in the "Star Wars"-themed episode of LEGO MASTERS, during which Arnett and guests BB-8, C3PO and R2-D2 challenge the contestants to build their own droids and replicate iconic scenes inspired by the beloved film franchise.

Additionally, renowned film and television writers, directors and producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller ("The LEGO Movie"), who also are LEGO connoisseurs, provide an assist in a "Movie Genres"-themed episode.

Anthony Dominici will executive-produce the FOX series, along with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Karen Smith and Steph Harris from Tuesday's Child; and Jill Wilfert and Robert May from The LEGO Group. Will Arnett also serves as an executive producer.

LEGO MASTERS will be produced by Endemol Shine North America, Plan B and Tuesday's Child, under license from The LEGO(R) Group, for The LEGO(R) Group.





