Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Max Developing Series Set In THE CONJURING Universe

Max Developing Series Set In THE CONJURING Universe

The series was announced today exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery’s unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Max is currently developing a drama series based on the films in New Line Cinema's "The Conjuring Universe," it was announced TODAY exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

"The Conjuring" producer Peter Safran will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is in development at Warner Bros. Television. Filmmaker James Wan is in talks to executive produce.

Based on the films produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, "The Conjuring" television series will continue the story established in the feature films. Wan's Atomic Monster Productions and Safran's The Safran Company will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where The Safran Company is under an overall deal.

The films in "The Conjuring" Universe - "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," "The Conjuring 2," "Annabelle: Creation," "The Nun," "Annabelle Comes Home," and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" - have collectively grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The next installment, "The Nun 2," will be released September 8, 2023.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
HGTV Brings BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE to Max Photo
HGTV Brings BARBIE DREAMHOUSE CHALLENGE to Max
Inspired by the singular, enduring popularity of the global icon herself and by the excitement surrounding the upcoming release of the Warner Bros. Pictures film, Barbie, HGTV will harness the unmatched power of its corporate siblings to support four nostalgia-filled episodes and execute Barbie-themed cross-network content and promotions.
GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI Premieres in May On Max Photo
GREMLINS: SECRETS OF THE MOGWAI Premieres in May On Max
The all-star voice cast includes Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Matthew Rhys, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio, Gabrielle Nevaeh Green. The series will also feature notable guest stars including Zach Galligan who starred as the hero “Billy Peltzer” in Amblin’s original “Gremlins” films. Watch a video teaser now!
Video: HBO Releases TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Teaser Photo
Video: HBO Releases TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Teaser
HBO has released the teaser video for the original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes. Issa López serves as showrunner and writer and directs all episodes.

From This Author - Michael Major


Hot Mulligan Releases 'Gans Media Retro Games'Hot Mulligan Releases 'Gans Media Retro Games'
April 12, 2023

Produced by longtime collaborator Brett Romnes, ‘Why Would I Watch’ is Hot Mulligan at their loudest, their poppiest, and, ultimately, their most poignant: twinkly Midwestern emo guitars and mathy, synthy-heavy rhythms, Tades Sanville’s sandpaper vocals and indelible melodies.
sadeyes Expresses Heartache In New Single 'toothfairy'sadeyes Expresses Heartache In New Single 'toothfairy'
April 12, 2023

Leaning into maximalist production, the track builds on a foundation of glistening synths and effervescent textures interrupted by syncopated bass drops. Delivering signature vocals brimming with painful honesty, sadeyes puts his emotional lyricism on display for a cathartic listening experience.
J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'J-Pop Superstar Duo YOASOBI Unveil New Song 'Idol'
April 12, 2023

‘Oshi no Ko’ is based on the Manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo. The new song features a nine-member anime dance group REAL AKIBA BOYS, inspired by Akihabara—or “the land of the holy idols.”
AMERICAN IDOL Returns to Aulani on SundayAMERICAN IDOL Returns to Aulani on Sunday
April 12, 2023

America’s favorite singing competition returns to Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Soul and R&B singer-songwriter Allen Stone mentors Idol hopefuls vying for America’s first open vote of the season in this episode of “American Idol. ” Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie judge with host and producer Ryan Seacrest.
QUEER EYE to Return For Season 7 in MayQUEER EYE to Return For Season 7 in May
April 12, 2023

Grab your beads and let the good times roll as The Fab Five bring some sparkle and sass to New Orleans and transform the lives of residents who are in need of a fresh start. The series features Antoni Porowski (Food & Wine), Bobby Berk (Interior Design), Jonathan Van Ness (Grooming), Karamo Brown (Culture) and Tan France (Fashion).
share