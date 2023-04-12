Max Developing Series Set In THE CONJURING Universe

Max is currently developing a drama series based on the films in New Line Cinema's "The Conjuring Universe," it was announced TODAY exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's unveiling of the Max streaming service on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles.

"The Conjuring" producer Peter Safran will serve as an executive producer on the project, which is in development at Warner Bros. Television. Filmmaker James Wan is in talks to executive produce.

Based on the films produced by New Line Cinema and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, "The Conjuring" television series will continue the story established in the feature films. Wan's Atomic Monster Productions and Safran's The Safran Company will produce in association with Warner Bros. Television, where The Safran Company is under an overall deal.

The films in "The Conjuring" Universe - "The Conjuring," "Annabelle," "The Conjuring 2," "Annabelle: Creation," "The Nun," "Annabelle Comes Home," and "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" - have collectively grossed more than $2 billion at the worldwide box office. The next installment, "The Nun 2," will be released September 8, 2023.