Matthew McConaughey Recalls Emotional Moment With Woody Harrelson on TRUE DETECTIVE

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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson sat down together on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to talk about their series 'Brothers,' and the conversation turned to a reflective look back at their work on 'True Detective,' with McConaughey recalling an emotional moment he shared with Harrelson while making the show.

The two longtime collaborators also used the appearance to reflect on how they first met, with Barrymore prompting them to piece together what they could remember of that early encounter. The exchange gave both actors room to trace the arc of their working relationship, from those initial memories through their eventual pairing on 'True Detective,' a project that became a touchstone in both of their careers.

Much of the sit-down centered on 'Brothers,' the series McConaughey and Harrelson are currently promoting together, with the two using the platform to discuss the new project alongside the more personal reminiscing about their history as friends and scene partners.

The pairing of nostalgia and current promotion gave the segment a dual focus, allowing McConaughey and Harrelson to speak candidly about the emotional weight of their 'True Detective' collaboration while also steering the conversation toward what audiences can expect from 'Brothers.'

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