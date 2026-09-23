BROTHERS to Premiere on Apple TV With Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson
Lee Eisenberg showruns the series with an ensemble cast including Holland Taylor, Natalie Martinez, and Brittany Ishibashi.
Apple TV is set to premiere the comedy series 'Brothers,' starring and executive produced by Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson. The show follows the duo — playing fictionalized versions of themselves — whose lifelong friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. The series is showrun and executive produced by multi-Emmy Award nominee and Peabody Award winner Lee Eisenberg. The eight-episode comedy will premiere on Apple TV with the first two episodes on Wednesday, September 23, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through November 4, 2026.
'Brothers' follows Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who play fictionalized versions of themselves, and whose friendship is thrown into chaos when they uncover a decades-old secret: they might actually be brothers. After Woody's daughter's engagement falls apart, he loads up the family and heads to Austin for an extended stay at Matthew's ranch. But what begins as a healing getaway quickly spirals when Matthew's mother, Ma Mac (played by Holland Taylor), accidentally lets slip a long-buried secret that the two friends might actually be brothers. As Woody turns the ranch upside down in pursuit of the truth, Matthew finds himself juggling an entirely different identity crisis: a potential run for Governor of Texas. The result is a heartfelt, chaotic, and wildly funny story about friendship, family, fame, and the messy line between myth and reality.
The ensemble cast starring alongside Harrelson and McConaughey includes Natalie Martinez, Brittany Ishibashi, Nolan Almeida, Ella Grace Helton, Noah Carganilla, Highdee Kuan, Oona Yaffe and Holland Taylor.
'Brothers' is produced for Apple TV by Paramount Television Studios. Eisenberg, McConaughey and Harrelson executive produce alongside Natalie Sandy, David West Read, Trish Hofmann, Bill Bost, Jason Winer, David Finkel & Brett Baer and Jeremy Plager. Trent O'Donnell directs multiple episodes including the pilot.
Episode Guide
Episode 101 - Pilot - Premieres Wednesday, September 23, 2026 on Apple TV: A surprise visit from the Harrelsons goes sideways when Matthew's mom drops a bombshell.
Episode 102 – The Hunt - Premieres Wednesday, September 23, 2026 on Apple TV: Matthew takes his son Wyatt on his first hunting trip while Woody follows a trail of a different kind.
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple
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