Woody Harrelson Reveals Emmys Bathroom Run-In With Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey

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Woody Harrelson stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live bearing gifts and a story about an unexpected bathroom encounter with Jimmy Kimmel and Matthew McConaughey at the Emmys. The actor walked through the moment in detail as part of a wide-ranging conversation that touched on his personal life, his friendships and his latest project.

Harrelson used the appearance to discuss his friendship with Harrison Ford and his habit of showing up unannounced at people's houses, offering a glimpse into his social life outside of acting. He also spoke about his podcast with Ted Danson, giving the audience insight into another project he has been working on away from film and television sets.

Much of the conversation centered on Harrelson's new show BROTHERS with Matthew McConaughey, including a story about how the two discovered they may actually be brothers in real life. Harrelson also discussed getting into fights with McConaughey, adding a personal, unscripted layer to the pair's on-screen partnership.

The visit gave Harrelson room to move between lighthearted anecdotes and more personal revelations, from the Emmys bathroom run-in to the surprising family connection with his BROTHERS co-star, rounding out an appearance built around his own stories rather than a single promotional focus.

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