Matthew McConaughey Joins Lineup for Inaugural HistoryTalks Event

A+E Networks® today announced that Academy® Award winning actor and producer Matthew McConaughey has joined THE LINEUP of HISTORYTalks™.

HISTORYTalks™, a traveling speaker series of live events, will explore newsworthy topics and historical milestones through conversations with global leaders, trailblazers, historians, authors and filmmakers. The series' first event will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall in New York. Details of the event can be found at www.history-talks.com.

HISTORYTalks™ inaugural event, "Leadership & Legacy," will feature an exclusive session with President Bill Clinton and President George W. Bush in conversation with presidential historian Doris Kearns Goodwin.

In "A Conversation with Matthew McConaughey," McConaughey will speak to Leadership & Legacy by exploring some of the deeply personal choices each of us makes that impacts our lasting legacies - how we want our story to be told, the "Greenlights" that lead us on our life path, and what the choice of giving back has meant in his own life. And finally, through the lens of McConaughey's roles, he'll look at his characters - how they shaped him, and how he shaped them - and how the choices he made will become part of his legacy.

Previously announced guests include: Billie Jean King, sports icon and social justice pioneer; Padma Lakshmi, television host/executive producer, NY Times best-selling author, UNDP Goodwill Ambassador and ACLU spokesperson; Gloria Steinem, writer, lecturer, political activist, and feminist organizer; Ronan Farrow, investigative journalist; Nancy Gibbs, former Editor in Chief of TIME, director of the Shorenstein Center and the visiting Edward R. Murrow professor at Harvard Kennedy School; Trevor Noah, host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show"; Dan Abrams, entrepreneur and television presenter;

Walter Isaacson, historian and writer; General Stanley McChrystal (ret.), former commander of U.S. and International Security Assistance Forces (ISAF) Afghanistan, former leader of the Joint Special Operations Command (JSOC) and founder of the McChrystal Group; Elizabeth D. Samet, professor of English at West Point and author of critically-acclaimed, award-winning books including No Man's Land and Soldier's Heart; Pete Souza, former Chief Official White House Photographer for President Obama, an Official White House Photographer for President Reagan and former Director of the White House photo office; Carlos Watson, Co-founder and CEO of OZY Media; and Ta-Nehisi Coates, award-winning author and journalist.

HISTORYTalks™ will continue to invite communities across the country to engage with speakers at future events throughout the year. HISTORYTalks "Leadership & Legacy" is the first in a slate of scheduled events to mark HISTORY's 25th anniversary.





