Matthew McConaughey Explains Why He Still Won't Take a DNA Test With Woody Harrelson

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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson sat down with Craig Melvin for a special edition of GLASS HALF FULL, opening up about the 30-year friendship that inspired their television show and the persistent theory that they might actually be biological brothers. The two traced the rumor back to a family vacation night when McConaughey's mother dropped what the actors describe as a bombshell, sparking a years-long investigation into their possible shared parentage.

Despite the ongoing speculation, McConaughey told Melvin he still refuses to take a DNA test to settle the matter once and for all. Harrelson, meanwhile, recounted what he did at 2 in the morning after not seeing his best friend for a year, offering a glimpse into the kind of loyalty that has defined their decades-long relationship both on and off screen.

The conversation also moved beyond the brotherhood theory into other corners of their lives. McConaughey said he thinks about running for governor every single day, while both actors discussed the surprising fact that their children have seen almost none of their work, despite two of the most celebrated careers in Hollywood between them.

The pair have addressed the brother rumor elsewhere recently as well, including during a stop that saw McConaughey field questions about the theory directly, a topic covered in a prior BroadwayWorld story detailing his response to fans convinced the two are secretly related.

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