Matthew McConaughey Tackles the Theory That Woody Harrelson Is His Real-Life Brother

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Matthew McConaughey sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to address a persistent conspiracy theory that his Brothers co-star Woody Harrelson is actually his half-brother in real life. The two spent the segment working through the rumor, with Fallon pressing McConaughey on where the theory came from and how much truth, if any, lies behind it.

The conversation centered entirely on the McConaughey-Harrelson pairing in Brothers, giving the actor a chance to respond directly to a theory that has apparently circulated among fans of the film. Rather than a broader career retrospective, the appearance stayed focused on unpacking the specifics of the claim and how it took hold.

McConaughey used the exchange to walk through the details fueling the theory, giving Fallon and the studio audience his own take on why the idea has stuck around. The back-and-forth kept returning to the on-screen chemistry between the two actors as the source of the speculation.

The segment offered a lighter, topic-driven counterpoint to typical film promotion, with the Brothers conspiracy theory itself serving as the entire hook for McConaughey's visit to the show.

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