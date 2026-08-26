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Matthew McConaughey, Woody Harrelson Discuss Playing Themselves in BROTHERS

The Apple TV series imagines the two actors as characters bound by an unexpected genetic twist.

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Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson sat down with TODAY to talk about their new Apple TV series BROTHERS, a show built around a premise pulled from their own real-life friendship. In the series, the two actors play fictionalized versions of themselves who discover they may share DNA, blurring the line between their public personas and an invented family mystery.

The appearance centered on the unusual setup of the show, with McConaughey and Harrelson playing exaggerated or altered takes on their own identities rather than separate fictional characters. That premise, of two long-known actors turning their own names and images into fodder for a scripted story, formed the core of the TODAY conversation.

BROTHERS begins streaming on Apple TV on September 23, giving audiences a chance to see how the two performers handle a project rooted in their own celebrity rather than the roles they are typically known for.

The TODAY segment focused specifically on the show's central hook, the discovery that their characters may be biologically related, a twist that reframes the actors' familiar screen chemistry into a new narrative device for the series.

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