Matthew McConaughey Addresses Woody Harrelson Long-Lost Brother Rumors on Fallon

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Matthew McConaughey addressed the long-running speculation that Woody Harrelson could actually be his brother during an appearance on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, tackling the rumor head-on with Fallon in the studio. The conversation gave McConaughey a chance to respond directly to fans who have pointed to physical resemblances and career overlaps between the two actors over the years.

Beyond the brother rumors, McConaughey used the segment to talk about his tequila brand, Pantalones, walking Fallon through how he has been marketing the spirit. He also discussed Brothers, a show he co-created with Harrelson, giving viewers insight into the working relationship between the two longtime collaborators and friends.

The appearance also touched on music, with McConaughey describing country singer Ella Langley's reaction to his cover of 'Choosin' Texas,' a song he performed alongside Fallon. The moment gave the actor room to share how the collaboration came together and how it landed with Langley once she heard it.

Taken together, the segment moved between personal history, business ventures, and music, with McConaughey covering the Harrelson rumor, the Brothers project, and his tequila line all in the same conversation on the late-night program.

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