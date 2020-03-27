Matt Lucas Says He's In Talks With Netflix About Reviving LITTLE BRITAIN

Matt Lucas and David Walliams are in talks with Netflix to reboot Little Britain, the BBC sketch show they created and starred in.

In an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Friday, Lucas said, "It might happen. We had a conversation with them a while ago and so the seed was planted in our head. We'd love to bring it back in some way and at some point. We're both quite busy boys, but we're speaking often and one idea was to maybe do a stage show of it again," he said. "It will come back in some form, we're just still figuring out what that will be."

Little Britain ran for three seasons on the BBC from 2003-2006. In the series, Walliams and Lucas take viewers on a cockeyed tour of Great Britain via a gallery of eccentric characters, including Daffyd, "the only gay" in his tiny Welsh village; teen delinquent Vicky Pollard; Fat Fighters mentor Marjorie Dawes; Sebastian, the flamboyant aide to the Prime Minister; dear old Mrs. Emery, who is sweet, friendly and totally incontinent; unconvincing transvestites Florence and Emily; and roommates Lou and Andy.





