Matt James Begins the Search for His Soul Mate on ABC's THE BACHELOR Jan. 4

"2501" - Matt James, the charismatic and engaging star of ABC's hit romance reality series "The Bachelor," will hand out the roses for its momentous 25th season. After meeting Matt as a prospective suitor for "The Bachelorette," Bachelor Nation swooned when they learned he would take on the role as the lead of his own love story. Matt is the total package with strong family values, a great career, and has used his growing platform for good. His emerging legion of fans can't wait to follow the 28-year-old real estate broker, entrepreneur and community organization founder on his journey to find love during this historic season. Although Matt hasn't been in love before, he feels he is ready now to welcome it into his life-no matter what challenges he will face-as he starts his search for his happily ever after on the season premiere of "The Bachelor," MONDAY, JAN. 4 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

A record-breaking 32 exceptional, beautiful women have come from all over the country to leave their everyday lives behind for the opportunity to meet the accomplished, handsome heartthrob from North Carolina. The bachelorettes pull out all the stops to catch his eye. One woman causes a stir by arriving in nothing but black lingerie and asks Matt to help her pick out an outfit from a rack of clothes.

But the drama is ratcheted up when dueling ladies arrive: one in a chauffeur-driven gold Bentley, only to be upstaged by another being carried in on a throne like Cleopatra, wearing a gold crown. Behold "the Queen"!

However, nothing can stop the first blossoms of romance from blooming between Matt and the women. One who was born deaf and has a cochlear implant wins his admiration, but will she garner the coveted first impression rose?

Matt finds his first rose ceremony overwhelming, discovering it difficult to say goodbye to the women he really didn't want to disappoint. Twenty-four hopeful bachelorettes remain to join him on his romantic adventure to find the love of his life who could be his future wife.

A list of the bachelorettes will be released at a later date.

Hosted by Chris Harrison, "The Bachelor" is a production of Next Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Mike Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.

Photo Credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin*

View More TV Stories Related Articles