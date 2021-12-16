Marvel Sets ETERNALS Blu-Ray & DVD Release

Marvel Studios' Eternals debuts on all major digital platforms January 12 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on February 15. Marvel fans can enjoy never-before-seen bonus material including four deleted scenes and a gag reel.

Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

The outstanding ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek and Angelina Jolie.

Bonus Features

Audio Commentary - View the film with audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, Mårten Larsson

Immortalized - Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe launches into the cosmos with the Eternals. In this behind-the-scenes documentary, dive deep into the reasons why Marvel wanted to immortalize these superheroes for the MCU.

Walks of Life - Eternals unveils Marvel's biggest and most diverse lineup of Super Heroes in one film. Hear reactions from the cast on being involved in the film and the instant sense of camaraderie that was felt on the day they all joined each other in their costumes.

Gag Reel - Watch some of the hilarious mishaps of the charming cast and crew.

Deleted Scenes

Gravity - Phastos and Jack have a conversation that leads to a breakthrough.

Nostalgia - Sprite and Makkari reminisce about humankind while overlooking the ruins of Babylon.

Movies - Gligamesh and Kingo connect over movies while crossing the Amazon River with the rest of the team.

Small Talk - Sprite confronts Dane in the museum about his interactions with Sersi.

Watch the trailer for the film here: