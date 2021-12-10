Marvel Releases HAWKEYE Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) Soundtrack

From Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye," now streaming on Disney+, the Hawkeye: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) soundtrack with score by Emmy -nominated composer Christophe Beck ("WandaVision," "Free Guy," "Frozen 2") and composer/multi-instrumentalist Michael Paraskevas is available today and will be followed by Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) with score by Christophe Beck on Dec. 24. The album producers are Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Trinh Tran and Dave Jordan.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

"Hawkeye" is helmed by Executive Producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The first four episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: