Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Marvel Releases HAWKEYE Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) Soundtrack

pixeltracker

The second volume will be released on December 24.

Dec. 10, 2021  
Marvel Releases HAWKEYE Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) Soundtrack

From Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye," now streaming on Disney+, the Hawkeye: Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-3) soundtrack with score by Emmy -nominated composer Christophe Beck ("WandaVision," "Free Guy," "Frozen 2") and composer/multi-instrumentalist Michael Paraskevas is available today and will be followed by Hawkeye: Vol. 2 (Episodes 4-6) with score by Christophe Beck on Dec. 24. The album producers are Kevin Feige, Brad Winderbaum, Trinh Tran and Dave Jordan.

Marvel Studios' "Hawkeye" stars Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye, who teams up with another well-known archer from the Marvel comics, Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d'Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

"Hawkeye" is helmed by Executive Producer Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie. The first four episodes of "Hawkeye" are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

Listen to the new soundtrack here:


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Max von Essen Photo
Max von Essen
Michael Lee Brown Photo
Michael Lee Brown
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

From This Author Michael Major