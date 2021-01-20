Martin Scorcese, Jared Leto and More Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week

See what's coming up this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:



Wednesday, January 20: Guests include Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Pete Buttigieg, Hunter Schafer and musical guest Playboi Carti. Show #1391A

Thursday, January 21: Guests include Shaquille O'Neal, Alison Brie and musical guest Pa Salieu. Show #1392A

Friday, January 22: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell. Show #1393A

Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A

Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A

** Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions