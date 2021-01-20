Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Martin Scorcese, Jared Leto and More Stop By THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON This Week

Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and more.

Jan. 20, 2021  

See what's coming up this week on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:


Wednesday, January 20: Guests include Martin Scorsese and Fran Lebowitz, Pete Buttigieg, Hunter Schafer and musical guest Playboi Carti. Show #1391A

Thursday, January 21: Guests include Shaquille O'Neal, Alison Brie and musical guest Pa Salieu. Show #1392A

Friday, January 22: Guests include Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs and musical guest Amanda Shires ft. Jason Isbell. Show #1393A

Monday, January 25: Guests include Jared Leto, Jane Lynch and musical guest Jade Bird. Show #1394A

Tuesday, January 26: Guests include Susan Sarandon, JJ Watt and musical guest Thad Cockrell. Show #1395A

** Wednesday, January 27: Guests include Rami Malek, Bridget Everett and Jesus Trejo. Show #1396A

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions



