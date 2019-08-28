Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle to Star in BBC One Thriller THE NEST

A wealthy couple and a teenage girl make a pact that will change all of their lives forever, in a new five-part drama from Bafta and RTS Award-winning writer Nicole Taylor.

Dan (Compston) and Emily (Rundle) are crazy about each other. They live in a huge house in a beautiful location just outside Glasgow and want for nothing. All that's missing is a baby - and they've been trying for years.

Through a chance encounter they meet Kaya (Mack), an 18 year-old from the other side of the city, whose life is as precarious at theirs is comfortable. When Kaya agrees to carry their baby, it feels like they were meant to meet - but was it really by chance?

Who is Kaya and what has brought her to this couple? Can the dreams of Kaya, Emily and Dan be fulfilled, or have all three embarked on a relationship of mutually assured destruction?

Martin Compston (Line Of Duty, Mary Queen Of Scots) and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders, Gentleman Jack) lead the cast in BBC One's emotional thriller The Nest, along with Mirren Mack in her television debut.

Also starring is Shirley Henderson (Stan And Ollie, Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers, Chimerica), David Hayman (Hatton Garden, Fisherman's Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland, Acceptable Risk), James Harkness (The Victim, Wild Rose), Bailey Patrick (London Kills, Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game Of Thrones, The Witch), Paul Brannigan (The Angels' Share, Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (So Awkward, Game Of Thrones).

The Nest is an emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want.

Martin Compston says: "I'm absolutely delighted to join the cast of The Nest. Nicole Taylor is one of the most exciting and original voices in writing today, I'm chuffed we're finally working together. Combined with filming in Glasgow and going back onto BBC One in my native west coast accent makes it a dream scenario."

Nicole Taylor, writer and Executive Producer, says: "I am overjoyed to be filming in my hometown of Glasgow with a cast I have long dreamt of writing for. Martin, Sophie, Kate, Shirley, James, David... they've all been chatting away in my head for years as I've been writing (unbeknownst to them!) so I could not be more proud that they have agreed to join The Nest and make these characters real."

Lucy Richer, Senior Drama Commissioner and Executive Producer, says: "Nicole Taylor's extraordinarily brilliant and compelling scripts have drawn some of the UK's finest talent and we are delighted to have Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle head up this wonderful ensemble cast."

Susan Hogg, Head of Drama, Studio Lambert, says: "Having worked with Nicole very closely on The C Word and Three Girls I knew her characters would be extraordinary on the page. And now I'm absolutely thrilled to have the most amazing actors to bring them to life! Led by Martin and Sophie our cast is simply perfect and we can't wait to start filming in the vibrant and beautiful city of Glasgow."

Commissioned by Piers Wenger, Controller of BBC Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Director of BBC Content, The Nest (5x60') is written by Bafta and RTS award-winning writer Nicole Taylor (Three Girls, The C Word, Wild Rose) for BBC One and will be produced by Studio Lambert. It will be Executive Produced by Susan Hogg, Simon Lewis and Nicole Taylor for Studio Lambert and Lucy Richer for the BBC.

Andy de Emmony (Lucky Man, Wipers Times) directs episodes one, two and three and Simen Alsvik (Lilyhammer, Ragnarok) will direct episodes four and five. Clare Kerr (The Replacement, Shetland) produces.

Filming starts next month in Glasgow.

