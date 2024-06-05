Marion Cotillard Joins Season 4 of Apple TV's THE MORNING SHOW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Apple TV+ has announced that Academy, BAFTA and César Award-winner Marion Cotillard is set to join the highly anticipated fourth season of its global hit series “The Morning Show,” hailing from the studio Media Res and starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston.

Cotillard will star as ‘Celine Dumont,’ a savvy operator from a storied European family.

"The Morning Show” recently aired its broadly acclaimed third season which broke records for Apple TV+, increasing viewership year over year, and has been hailed as “gripping” and “better than ever.” The third season of the series was recognized with an AFI award, and was the most-nominated series at this year's 29th Annual Critics Choice Association Awards.

“The Morning Show” explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. In addition to Aniston and Witherspoon, the star-studded ensemble cast is led by Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Jon Hamm and Nicole Beharie.

“The Morning Show” is executive produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, directed and executive produced by Mimi Leder, executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine and Echo Films. The series is showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (“Fosse/Verdon,” “Homeland,” “House of Cards”), who has a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+ for scripted television series. Leder (“On the Basis of Sex,” “Deep Impact,” “The Leftovers,” “ER”) executive produces and directs under a multi-year overall deal with Apple TV+.

Developed by Kerry Ehrin, "The Morning Show” is executive produced by Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine.

The first three seasons of Apple’s Emmy, SAG and Critics Choice Award-winning “The Morning Show” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. In its first season, Crudup’s performance as Cory Ellison earned an Emmy Award in the Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston's powerful performance as Alex Levy, earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, as well as an Emmy Award nomination. Leder also received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the season one finale.

The broadly acclaimed second season received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Reese Witherspoon; Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Billy Crudup; and, Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series, Marcia Gay Harden. Additionally, the series has received nominations from the Television Critics Association for Outstanding New Program and a TV Choice Award for Best New Drama.

Photo credit: Eliott Bliss

