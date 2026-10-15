Mario Cantone Returns to Host TCM's CREEPY CINEMA
The host previews another year of Halloween season programming on the cable network.
Mario Cantone appeared on Good Morning America to discuss his return as host of Turner Classic Movies' annual "Creepy Cinema" programming event, a role he has now held for six years. Cantone spoke about what viewers can expect from this year's October edition of the franchise, which brings a lineup of horror and suspense titles to TCM audiences around Halloween.
During the appearance, Cantone talked through his history with the event and his continued involvement as its on-air host, marking six consecutive years in the position. The conversation touched on the format fans have come to associate with "Creepy Cinema" as the October broadcast approaches.
Cantone also previewed elements of what audiences can expect this time around, giving a sense of the tone and selection TCM viewers will see once the programming begins. The appearance centered specifically on his ongoing TCM role rather than other projects, with the discussion staying focused on the Halloween season event and his history hosting it.
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