Ryan Phillippe Explains Why He Joined 9-1-1: NASHVILLE
The actor addressed what drew him to the procedural drama's newest season.
Ryan Phillippe sat down with Good Morning America to discuss his decision to join 9-1-1: Nashville, telling the program why he chose to sign on to the series and what audiences can expect from his character.
Phillippe used the appearance to walk through his reasoning for joining the show, giving viewers insight into what pulled him toward the role as he steps into the drama as its newest cast addition.
The conversation centered specifically on 9-1-1: Nashville, with Phillippe speaking directly about his place within the series going forward rather than touching on outside projects.
Phillippe's comments gave Good Morning America viewers a first look at how the actor is approaching his new role, with the interview framed around his arrival on the show and what that addition means for the series moving forward.
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