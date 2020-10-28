Marilyn Manson, Ali Larter & More Join CREEPSHOW Season Two

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural.

Shudder, AMC Networks' premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, today announced additional casting for the sophomore season of its hit series Creepshow. Joining the star-studded cast are legendary music icon Marilyn Manson (Sons of Anarchy), Ali Larter (The Rookie), Iman Benson (BlackAF), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Barbara Crampton (Re-Animator), C. Thomas Howell (Criminal Minds), Denise Crosby (Star Trek: The Next Generation), Breckin Meyer (Robot Chicken), Ted Raimi (The Evil Dead), Kevin Dillon (Entourage) and Eric Edelstein (We Bare Bears). The record-breaking anthology series, executive produced by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and based on George A. Romero's iconic 1982 movie, is currently in production in Atlanta, Georgia. The highly-anticipated six-episode second season will premiere exclusively on Shudder in 2021.

Shudder previously announced details about four of season two's segments, which will be directed by Greg Nicotero. Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect) and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project) will star in "Shapeshifters Anonymous" Parts 1 and 2, written by Greg Nicotero, based on a short story by J.A. Konrath (Last Call) about an unlucky soul who finds himself in need of a werewolf support group; Keith David (The Thing), Ashley Laurence (Hellraiser) and Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead) will star in "Pesticide," written by Frank Dietz (I Hate Kids), in which an exterminator makes an infernal bargain; and "Model Kid," written by returning Creepshow writer John Esposito (season one's "Night of the Paw"), is about a 12-year-old monster fan who turns to hand-built model kits to escape his unhappy reality. Additional titles and directors will be announced soon.

In its first season, Creepshow smashed records for Shudder in number of viewers, new subscriber sign-ups and total minutes streamed to become the most watched program in Shudder history, followed by a successful run on AMC. The show was a hit with critics as well as fans as one of 2019's best-reviewed new genre series, with a 97% Fresh rating on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes®.

Shudder's Creepshow is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment, and Striker Entertainment: Stan Spry, Jeff Holland, and Eric Woods are executive producers and Geoff Silverman and Anthony Fankhauser are co-executive producers for the Cartel; Greg Nicotero and Brian Witten are executive producers and Julia Hobgood is a co-executive producer for Monster Agency Productions; Robert Dudelson, James Dudelson and Jordan Kizwani are executive producers for Taurus Entertainment; Russell Binder is executive producer and Marc Mostman co-executive producer for Striker Entertainment.

View More TV Stories Related Articles