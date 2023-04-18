Marieme Single Featured On Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey

"Built For Greatness," the new single from Senegalese-American artist Marieme is not only out and available via Venice Music on all digital outlets, but the soon to be anthem is now featured on the Michelle Obama & Oprah Winfrey|The Light We Carry NETFLIX SPECIAL on April 25th.

As a singer/songwriter, Marieme's music focuses on self-love and empowerment. After being uprooted by war in Senegal and moving to the United States, she adapted to life in New York and learned English by listening what she loved most...music. Her passion and focus is to be a messenger of love using the term "consciousness as the new rock n roll" and spreading her message through music, fashion and tech.

Marieme recently performed with Trevor Hall at two sold out shows at Red Rocks and recorded the song "2 Oceans" with him. She recently performed a residency at The Sun Rose in Los Angeles along with a number of other venues including The Versace house in Miami, School Night in LA and The Summit in Palm Springs amongst others.

"Having Built For Greatness featured on the NETFLIX SPECIAL The Light We Carry is a dream come true," said Marieme. "Michelle and Oprah understand the power of healing and bringing out the best in people, because they've done the work to get to the other side. They understand the urgency of the times with their special and with them telling their stories of the process they are activating people to be the best versions of themselves they can be."

"We came from different walks of life but share a deep pain that's at the cross section of being Black/Women/more specifically dark-skinned woman who unfortunately are not valued in this society! You can tell that we DON'T see ourselves that way but went through a lot to bring out the best versions of ourselves while fighting to be visible and counted! It's a source of inspiration for anyone who thinks they can't get out of any Situation. It's affirming to know that what I sing about aligns with these powerful women, and I'm very grateful to them for always elevating no matter what."

