Margaret Cho Reveals Why She Regrets Turning Down HEATED RIVALRY Role
The comedian reflects on her stand-up career and a decision she now wishes she had made differently.
Margaret Cho opened up about a role she now regrets turning down, the part in Heated Rivalry, during a conversation with Craig Melvin on his podcast GLASS HALF FULL. The comedian used the appearance to reflect on her long career in stand-up, discussing both the highs and the lows she has faced along the way.
Cho has spoken previously about the toll of her early television career, including how All-American Girl offered representation to Asian American viewers while affecting her relationship with her own body. She has also discussed an intervention that led her into rehab, tracing her decades of LGBTQ+ advocacy back to her parents' gay bookstore in San Francisco. That history of resilience and reinvention forms the backdrop for her latest remarks on the missed Heated Rivalry role.
The comedian continues to tour with her show Choligarchy, described as an unfiltered set tackling addiction, abuse, activism, and identity. A recent stop on that tour at The Fillmore Minneapolis found her moving between political commentary and personal, absurdist humor, drawing on nearly four decades of stand-up experience.
For more on Cho's comments about the role and her broader conversation with Melvin, read BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of the GLASS HALF FULL episode.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...