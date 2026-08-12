RUN AMOK U.S. Rights Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment

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Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to RUN AMOK, the feature directorial debut of NB Mager, the company announced. The Tandem Pictures and Greenmachine production had its World Premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, and Greenwich plans to release the film in theaters across the country early next year. The cast includes Alyssa Marvin, Margaret Cho, Sophia Torres, Elizabeth Marvel, Bill Camp, Yul Vazquez, Grace Reiter, Jim Kaplan, Nuha Jes, Pilot Bunch, Molly Ringwald, and Patrick Wilson.

In RUN AMOK, a teenage girl stages an elaborate musical about the one day her high school wishes it could forget. Her artistic endeavor brings her into conflict with the adults in her community, whose platitudes and empty promises obscure the genuine needs of the students. The dark comedy boldly wades into the thorny aftermath of a school tragedy with a refreshing thoughtfulness and the absurdist reality many students in America know all too well. A tender testament to the healing power of art, told with unconventional charm.

'Run Amok is a modern coming-of-age story that unflinchingly mirrors the times we live in— so it always had to walk a fine line between humor and pain, absurdity and heartbreak,' said director NB Mager. 'Greenwich felt like the ideal partner from our first conversation— they have the sort of vision, daring, and authenticity that perfectly encapsulates Run Amok's fearless young protagonists.'

Run Amok was produced by Tandem Pictures' Julie Christeas (Black Bear) and Greenmachine's Frank Hall Green (Gonzo Girl) with executive producers Patrick Wilson, Allison Franco, Tom Franco, Tad Selby, Derek Strum, Joav Bally, Allison Stockel, Jon Stockel, Lela Meadow-Conner, Jaykant R. Patel, Rajesh Penta, Rama Penta, Andy Bruer, Elia Petridis, Jay Rittberg, Ken Hayes, Brian Troy and Ahish Bansal. The acquisition was negotiated by Greenwich's Andy Bohn with CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers.

About Greenwich Entertainment

Greenwich Entertainment is a leading distributor of high-quality independent, international, and documentary films. Previous Greenwich releases include Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi's Academy Award-Winning Free Solo, Love, Brooklyn starring André Holland, Dreams starring Jessica Chastain, and Fantasy Life starring Amanda Peet. Upcoming releases include You Had To Be There featuring Martin Short and Eugene Levy and Queen at Sea starring Juliette Binoche and Tom Courtenay. www.GreenwichEntertainment.com

RUN AMOK follows a teenage girl who stages an elaborate musical about a day her high school wishes it could forget, a project that puts her at odds with adults in her community. The film was produced by Julie Christeas of Tandem Pictures and Frank Hall Green of Greenmachine, with Patrick Wilson among its executive producers. The acquisition was negotiated by Greenwich's Andy Bohn, with CAA Media Finance representing the filmmakers. RUN AMOK previously premiered alongside THE MUSICAL at the Sundance Film Festival.

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